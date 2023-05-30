Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Cut to $490.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Loop Capital from $535.00 to $490.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $620.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $548.71.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 13.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $420.27 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $360.58 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $518.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $499.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.30 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 25.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.