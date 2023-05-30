U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SLCA shares. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price target on U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLCA opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.69. U.S. Silica has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $950.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $442.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 58,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $818,401.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,460,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,434,969.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Silica

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 343.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,583 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,003 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

