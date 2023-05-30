U Power Limited’s Quiet Period To Expire on May 30th (NASDAQ:UCAR)

U Power’s (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Tuesday, May 30th. U Power had issued 2,416,667 shares in its initial public offering on April 20th. The total size of the offering was $14,500,002 based on an initial share price of $6.00. During U Power’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

U Power Stock Performance

Shares of UCAR stock opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. U Power has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $75.00.

U Power Company Profile

U Power Limited is a vehicle sourcing services provider. The Company developed battery-swapping stations for compatible EVs and is operating manufacturing factory. U Power Limited is based in Shanghai, China.

