Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Twin Disc Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $14.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.37.

Institutional Trading of Twin Disc

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 484,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 1.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,523,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,676 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 2.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 308,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Twin Disc by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly, and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy, and Switzerland.

