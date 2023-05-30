Truist Financial Boosts Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Price Target to $18.00

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Evolus from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $8.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54. The company has a market cap of $499.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. Evolus has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

Insider Activity

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 268.53% and a negative net margin of 45.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Evolus will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Moatazedi sold 6,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $51,751.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 609,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,032.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolus by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,398,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after purchasing an additional 18,621 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in Evolus by 1,052.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,192,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,487 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Evolus by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,105,000 after acquiring an additional 27,846 shares during the last quarter. Caligan Partners LP acquired a new position in Evolus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,073,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Evolus by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,943,000 after acquiring an additional 703,402 shares during the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.