TRON 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $173.84 Million (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 29th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0761 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TRON has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. TRON has a market cap of $5.46 billion and $173.84 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00009402 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003371 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003118 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001049 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003095 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001352 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000028 BTC.
About TRON
TRON uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,254,570,446 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
TRON Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
