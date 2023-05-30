Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TOL. Zelman & Associates upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Toll Brothers stock opened at $68.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 5.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at $498,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth approximately $2,205,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 491.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $2,627,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 215.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $4,443,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.