The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $77.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.27. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $82.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of The Descartes Systems Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. EWA LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DSGX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.78.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

