The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of DSGX stock opened at $77.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.27. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $82.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 1.03.
Institutional Trading of The Descartes Systems Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DSGX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.78.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile
The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.