The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.89

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.89 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Allstate has increased its dividend by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Allstate has a payout ratio of 27.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Allstate to earn $13.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Allstate stock opened at $109.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.03. Allstate has a 1 year low of $103.20 and a 1 year high of $142.15. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Allstate will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 5.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $33,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.6% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 31.2% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

