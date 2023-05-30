TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.
TFS Financial stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.39. The company had a trading volume of 469,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 0.47. TFS Financial has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41.
In related news, Director Daniel F. Weir bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,475.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.
