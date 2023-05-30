TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

TFS Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

TFS Financial stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.39. The company had a trading volume of 469,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 0.47. TFS Financial has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TFS Financial

In related news, Director Daniel F. Weir bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,475.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TFS Financial Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TFS Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,972,000 after purchasing an additional 39,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 409.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.