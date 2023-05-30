Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

TELNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised shares of Telenor ASA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Telenor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Telenor ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TELNY opened at $10.34 on Friday. Telenor ASA has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81.

Telenor ASA Increases Dividend

Telenor ASA ( OTCMKTS:TELNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 54.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.3814 dividend. This is an increase from Telenor ASA’s previous dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Telenor ASA’s payout ratio is 18.23%.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, DNA-Finland, dtac-Thailand, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Other Units.

