S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Short Interest Update

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the April 30th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on SANW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of S&W Seed from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.
Shares of S&W Seed stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.21. 21,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.24. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45.
S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.
