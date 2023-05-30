sUSD Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 29th. One sUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003597 BTC on major exchanges. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $46.73 million and $1.10 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About sUSD

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 46,759,392 tokens. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

