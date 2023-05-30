StockNews.com Upgrades Target (NYSE:TGT) to Buy

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Shares of TGT traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.93. 8,100,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360,999. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.57 and its 200-day moving average is $160.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. Target has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89. The company has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

