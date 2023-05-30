StockNews.com Upgrades Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDMGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.98. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 121.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,626,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,974,000 after acquiring an additional 534,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,932,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,595 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,227,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,457,000 after acquiring an additional 85,434 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,624,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,237,000 after acquiring an additional 303,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,344,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, and operation of office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Dallas, Washington, DC/Northern Virginia, Boston, Orlando, Minneapolis, and New York. The company was founded on July 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

