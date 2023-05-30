StockNews.com Upgrades Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.98. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 121.74%.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, and operation of office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Dallas, Washington, DC/Northern Virginia, Boston, Orlando, Minneapolis, and New York. The company was founded on July 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
