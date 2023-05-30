StockNews.com Upgrades Guess’ (NYSE:GES) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GES. TheStreet cut shares of Guess’ from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Small Cap Consu reissued a buy rating on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess’ in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Guess’ Stock Performance

NYSE:GES opened at $19.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Guess’ has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $24.15.

Guess’ Increases Dividend

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.21. Guess’ had a return on equity of 29.66% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $569.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guess’ will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Guess”s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Institutional Trading of Guess’

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Guess’ in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Guess’ by 732.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Guess’ by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Guess’ by 244.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

