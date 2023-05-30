StockNews.com Downgrades Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) to Hold

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ETD traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.23. 196,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,192. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.73. The company has a market cap of $665.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.20. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $31.78.
Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $186.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Ethan Allen Interiors
About Ethan Allen Interiors
Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.