StockNews.com Downgrades Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) to Hold

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:ETD traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.23. 196,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,192. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.73. The company has a market cap of $665.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.20. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $31.78.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $186.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 234.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

