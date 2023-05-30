StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stratasys currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.50.

SSYS opened at $14.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $963.07 million, a PE ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $159.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Stratasys during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 73.4% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 315.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

