StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

NASDAQ OXBR opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $5.74.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded by Sanjay Madhu on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

