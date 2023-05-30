StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Up 2.4 %

CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. CPI Aerostructures has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $48.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.79.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

