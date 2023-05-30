StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
CPI Aerostructures Stock Up 2.4 %
CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. CPI Aerostructures has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $48.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.79.
About CPI Aerostructures
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CPI Aerostructures (CVU)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.