Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for May 29th (ATHM, BNS, DIN, GOGL, KBSTF, KIKOF, MCRI, MED, MOMO, MUFG)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, May 29th:

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kobe Steel (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Kikkoman (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories (OTCMKTS:SBLOF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Target (NYSE:TGT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

