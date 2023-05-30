SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SSNC. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.67.

SSNC stock opened at $55.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 482.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,727,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $124,570,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $118,298,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,635,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,067,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

