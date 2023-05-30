SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPAR Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGRP. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPAR Group in the 3rd quarter worth $781,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPAR Group by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 142,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 29,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPAR Group by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. 9.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPAR Group alerts:

SPAR Group Stock Performance

SGRP traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,428. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SPAR Group has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 million, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group ( NASDAQ:SGRP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $64.38 million during the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 11.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SPAR Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

SPAR Group, Inc operates as a global merchandising and brand marketing services company, which engages in providing a broad range of sales enhancing services to retailers across most classes of trade, and consumer goods manufacturers and distributors around the world. It operates through the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) geographical segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.