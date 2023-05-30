SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Short Interest Update

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

SITC International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SITIY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.75. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.91. SITC International has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $38.87.

About SITC International

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, provides integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Container Shipping and Logistics; and Dry Bulk and Others.

