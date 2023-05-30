Siacoin Achieves Market Cap of $177.76 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $177.76 million and $2.12 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Siacoin has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,750.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.96 or 0.00327791 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00012808 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.74 or 0.00553988 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00066045 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.89 or 0.00413991 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,165,142,991 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

