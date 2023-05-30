Short Interest in Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Decreases By 19.8%

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,800 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the April 30th total of 367,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNLIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Trainline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 285 ($3.52) to GBX 280 ($3.46) in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Trainline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Trainline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trainline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.00.

Trainline Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TNLIF opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22. Trainline has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

