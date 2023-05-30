Short Interest in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Drops By 9.2%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the April 30th total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS traded up $8.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $332.01. 2,718,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,636. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $110.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $327.10 and a 200 day moving average of $347.93.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 31.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,938,775 shares of company stock valued at $567,462,983. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.