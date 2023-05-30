Short Interest in The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Drops By 11.3%

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,123,600 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the April 30th total of 3,522,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,007.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ACOPF opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.22. a2 Milk has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $4.91.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of a2 Milk from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.
The a2 Milk Co Ltd. engages in the distribution and sale of milk and dairy products. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, China and Other Asia, & United Kingdom and USA. The Australia and New Zealand segment receives external revenue from infant formula, milk and dairy products, along with royalty and license fee income.
