Short Interest in SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Increases By 33.6%

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,700 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the April 30th total of 127,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

SLANG Worldwide Stock Down 16.3 %

SLGWF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 84,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,695. SLANG Worldwide has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

About SLANG Worldwide

SLANG Worldwide, Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of branded cannabis products. Its brands include O.pen, Alchemy Naturals, Ceres, and Firefly. The company was founded by Peter William J. Miller and William Levy on May 29, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

