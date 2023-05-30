Short Interest in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Expands By 62.5%

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SIGIP traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $16.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,128. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $21.13.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.