Short Interest in SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Drops By 28.6%

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SCI Engineered Materials Stock Performance

Shares of SCIA stock remained flat at $3.85 during trading on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73. SCI Engineered Materials has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $4.30.

Get SCI Engineered Materials alerts:

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 24.72%.

SCI Engineered Materials Company Profile

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of advanced materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. Its products include sputtering targets, evaporation materials, datasheets, ceramic powders and substrates. The firm’s services include vacuum hot pressing, machining, and bonding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SCI Engineered Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCI Engineered Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.