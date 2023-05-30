Short Interest in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Rises By 20.7%

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the April 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reviva Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 934.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 10.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.5 %

Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.28. The company had a trading volume of 218,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,764. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

RVPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.

