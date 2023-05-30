Short Interest in Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Increases By 55.5%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the April 30th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Shares of RBGPF traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.19. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $83.89.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of consumer brand products including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, and Woolite. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health, and Nutrition.

