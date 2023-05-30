Short Interest in Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Increases By 55.5%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the April 30th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance
Shares of RBGPF traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.19. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $83.89.
