Short Interest in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Grows By 58.0%

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,300 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the April 30th total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SDG traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.80. 7,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,986. iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF has a twelve month low of $68.51 and a twelve month high of $84.66. The company has a market cap of $400.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 1,468.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 764.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

About iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

