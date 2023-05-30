Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Drops By 17.5%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the April 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFD. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 10.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 97,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 9,359 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 16.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

PFD stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 21,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,740. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average of $11.18. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $13.56.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

