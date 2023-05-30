Short Interest in Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Decreases By 28.6%

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Central Japan Railway Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of CJPRY stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.17. 79,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,805. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average of $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Central Japan Railway has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $13.13.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Japan Railway had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Analysts predict that Central Japan Railway will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

