Short Interest in BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Grows By 32.6%

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the April 30th total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of BT Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

BT Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BTBD remained flat at $2.70 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22. BT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 0.64.

BT Brands Company Profile

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

