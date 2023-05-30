Short Interest in Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Rises By 19.1%

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTXGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,600 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the April 30th total of 129,800 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 128,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BTTX. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Better Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Better Therapeutics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Better Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Insider Activity

In other Better Therapeutics news, insider Frank Karbe bought 242,424 shares of Better Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $198,787.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 292,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,787.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Better Therapeutics news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 303,030 shares of Better Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,484.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 343,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,284.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank Karbe bought 242,424 shares of Better Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $198,787.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 292,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,787.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 546,054 shares of company stock worth $447,794 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Better Therapeutics stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTXGet Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.19% of Better Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Better Therapeutics Stock Up 3.1 %

BTTX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 117,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,417. Better Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19.

About Better Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.

