Short Interest in Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Rises By 19.1%

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,600 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the April 30th total of 129,800 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 128,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BTTX. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Better Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Better Therapeutics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Better Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Insider Activity

In other Better Therapeutics news, insider Frank Karbe bought 242,424 shares of Better Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $198,787.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 292,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,787.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Better Therapeutics news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 303,030 shares of Better Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,484.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 343,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,284.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank Karbe bought 242,424 shares of Better Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $198,787.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 292,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,787.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 546,054 shares of company stock worth $447,794 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Better Therapeutics Stock Up 3.1 %

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Better Therapeutics stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Better Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BTTX Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.19% of Better Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

BTTX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 117,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,417. Better Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19.

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.

