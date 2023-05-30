Short Interest in Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Declines By 7.2%

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the April 30th total of 188,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 457,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Ayr Wellness Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AYRWF opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ayr Wellness has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $6.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $124.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.57 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 92.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ayr Wellness will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Ayr Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

