Short Interest in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM) Increases By 12.3%

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,900 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the April 30th total of 354,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 552,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45,454 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 13.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 108,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ASM traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.71. 402,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,994. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $84.62 million, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avino Silver & Gold Mines ( NYSE:ASM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 4.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.25 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

