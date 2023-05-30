Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.98) target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Touchstone Exploration Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Touchstone Exploration stock opened at GBX 58 ($0.72) on Friday. Touchstone Exploration has a 1-year low of GBX 51 ($0.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 114 ($1.41).

