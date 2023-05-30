Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM) Short Interest Up 33.3% in May

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 464,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Screaming Eagle Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCRM. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 3,768.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,868,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,848 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,872,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,686 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,505,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 467,548.0% in the 1st quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,644 shares during the period. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,319,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,005 shares during the period.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCRM traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.24. 1,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,047. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06.

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

