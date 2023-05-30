Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the April 30th total of 35,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sangoma Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 25.0% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 936,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 186,980 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Sangoma Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sangoma Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 433,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 42,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,383,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,136,000 after acquiring an additional 789,007 shares during the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Performance

SANG stock remained flat at $3.38 during mid-day trading on Monday. 30,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,289. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $80.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.69. Sangoma Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $9.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Sangoma Technologies

SANG has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a report on Friday, May 12th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$14.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses. The firm’s CaaS offerings include Unified Communications as a Service, Trunking as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Communications Platform as a Service, Video Meetings as a Service, Collaboration as a Service, Desktop as a Service, and Access Control as a Service.

