Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the April 30th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Sabre Gold Mines Stock Performance

SGLDF stock remained flat at $0.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14. Sabre Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Sabre Gold Mines alerts:

Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the development and exploration of mining properties. Its portfolio includes the Copperstone mine and Brewery Creek projects. The company was founded on June 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.