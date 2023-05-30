Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Lowered to C$122.00 at Barclays

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its target price cut by Barclays from C$124.00 to C$122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

RY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$161.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Fundamental Research set a C$140.25 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$137.70.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of RY stock opened at C$123.49 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$116.75 and a 12 month high of C$140.18. The stock has a market cap of C$171.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$129.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$132.22.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.92 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$15.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.07 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.5522252 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

