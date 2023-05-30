Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given New C$142.00 Price Target at Cormark

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective cut by Cormark from C$152.00 to C$142.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.69 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.41 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Friday. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$137.70.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$123.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$129.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$132.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$171.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$116.75 and a 52-week high of C$140.18.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$15.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.07 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.5522252 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

