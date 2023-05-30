Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Short Interest Up 60.3% in May

Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 60.3% from the April 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Roots Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RROTF remained flat at $2.29 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18. Roots has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $2.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Roots to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corp. engages in the provision of leather goods, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the Direct-to-consumer (DTC) and Partners and Other segments. The Direct-to-consumer segment comprises of sales through its corporate retail stores, and e-commerce. The Partners and Other segment consist primarily of the wholesale of Roots-branded products to its international operating partner, and the royalties earned on the retail sales of Roots-branded products by its partner.

