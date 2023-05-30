Robert W. Baird Boosts American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Price Target to $65.00

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $64.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $64.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $481.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.11 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 72.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 162.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 114.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

