RIT Capital Partners plc (OTCMKTS:RITPF) Short Interest Update

RIT Capital Partners plc (OTCMKTS:RITPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Investec downgraded RIT Capital Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Get RIT Capital Partners alerts:

RIT Capital Partners Price Performance

RITPF remained flat at C$24.30 during trading on Monday. RIT Capital Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$22.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.62.

RIT Capital Partners Company Profile

RIT Capital Partners plc is an investment trust listed on the London Stock Exchange with net assets of some �1.9 billion. It is chaired by Lord Rothschild, whose family interests retain a significant holding. For 2011 it won the Best Large Trust award from the Investment Trust Journal, for its outstanding performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RIT Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIT Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.