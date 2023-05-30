Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the April 30th total of 4,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ROIC stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.21. 537,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,367. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.37.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Retail Opportunity Investments

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 157.89%.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $148,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,575.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,434,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 236.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.